ISBER and IBBL host first-ever Biospecimen Research Symposium in Europe

The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) and the Integrated BioBank of Luxembourg (IBBL) welcome biospecimen research experts to Luxembourg today and tomorrow for the first-ever Biospecimen Research Symposium in Europe.

Copyright: IBBL / ISBER

ISBER has partnered with IBBL to host the Biospecimen Research Symposium, a 1.5 day symposium focused on biospecimen research. Throughout the symposium, international biospecimen research experts will present and discuss recent findings and developments in the field for all major types of specimens (human fluid, human tissue, and environmental). By attending this event, delegates will have the opportunity to not only discuss a topic that no other conference in the world covers, but to meet with their international colleagues and discuss opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

Biospecimen research underpins the accuracy and robustness of all research done using biospecimens. “Scientifically-based practices and recommendations are essential to improving the quality of biobanked samples as well as the reliability and reproducibility of research outcomes” says ISBER President, Zisis Kozlakidis.

The Biospecimen Research Symposium is important because it substantiates biospecimen research as a scientific discipline and as the necessary foundation of evidence-based biobanking

– Fay Betsou, Chair, Biospecimen Research Symposium Program Committee.