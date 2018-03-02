BANDELIN extends product range with new SONOPULS series 4400 ultrasonic homogenizers

With SONOPULS series 4400 BANDELIN electronic enlarges the product range for emulsifying, suspending, cell- and bacteria disruption and the use in process technology.

SONOPULS ultrasonic homogenizer 4400 with ultrasonic generator 4100

The power packs for laboratories are produced with either 50, 100, 200 and even 400 W are output. The ultrasonic homogenizers enable a direct sonication of μl-volumes up to 3 l max. They are equipped with all features of the existing SONOPULS series 2000 and have these additional features and advantages:

amplitude control or alternatively power control

pulsing: ON-intervals: 0.2 s - 600 s OFF-intervals: 0.3 s - 600 s

continuous operation or timer: 9 h 59 min 59 s

Energy monitoring [kJ]

sequencing, i. e. several batches can be processed one after the other

In case of sonicating larger volumes in the future, it is not necessary to purchase a complete new device. The ultrasonic generator can be combined with two different ultrasonic converters and appropriate booster horns and probes.

All probes offered for SONOPULS HD 4400 are suitable for one booster horn. A replacement of the booster horn is not necessary when using probes with larger diameters.

9 user programs

automatic amplitude limiting after choosing the probe at the ultrasonic generator

temperature display from 0 to 120 °C (separate temperature sensor TM necessary!)

remote control via RS-232

Probes made of titanium alloy with diameters of 2 to 25 mm as well as rosette cells supporting the mixing of samples complete the wide range of accessories.

BANDELIN electronic is specialized in the development, manufacture and sale of ultrasonic devices, the corresponding accessories and application-specific disinfection and cleaning agents. A high level of production, modern production lines and high motivated staff guarantee a high quality of products. The devices are in use in the fields of industry, in the service sector, in medicine, in the pharmaceutical industry, in the dental field and in laboratories.