Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Penn State partner to advance teaching, research in biotechnology

Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Penn State University have entered into a collaborative partnership to advance multidisciplinary teaching and research in biotechnology. This long-term relationship will support the education and preparation of the next generation of biotechnology leaders. Part of Sartorius’ investment will be to enhance the Fermentation Facility that will play a significant role in Penn State’s Center of Excellence in Industrial Biotechnology (CoEIB). Sartorius will provide state-of-the-art fermentation technologies, and a central laboratory within the Fermentation Facility will be named the Sartorius Fermentation Gallery.

“We are grateful to Sartorius for their commitment to and investment in biotechnology at Penn State,” said O. Richard Bundy III, Penn State’s vice president for development and alumni relations. “Sartorius is a global leader in research and manufacturing technologies in the field of biotechnology. Their support will enable Penn State to provide an environment that closely matches what is available in today’s premier research and manufacturing facilities, further elevating the University’s leadership position in this rapidly growing field.”

Sartorius views this partnership as an opportunity to create a hub that will promote innovation in biotechnology. “We look forward to bringing together future thought leaders within the new Sartorius Fermentation Gallery,” said Reinhard Vogt, member of Executive Committee of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. “The innovative bioanalytical and bioprocess technologies of Sartorius will enable these scientists to accelerate progress in biotechnology.”

Sartorius, together with additional industry partners, has been supporting Penn State for more than a year in designing the new lab space and in equipping it based on the latest technologies.

The Fermentation Facility is one of ten core facilities in the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and the cornerstone of Penn State’s comprehensive biotechnology effort. This effort includes the CoEIB, recently launched with a landmark gift from CSL Behring. The CoEIB provides a focal point for Penn State’s programs in the area of industrial biotechnology, including the development of research and educational initiatives focused, among other areas, on biopharmaceutical manufacturing, i.e., the manufacture of medical drugs from biological sources.

“Biotechnology has implications for the medicines we take, the food we eat, the fuel we fill our cars with, and more, but researchers working and students training in this area require world-class facilities and equipment in order to move this field forward,” said Peter Hudson, director of the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and Willaman Professor of Biology. “I am grateful to Sartorius for providing state-of-the-art equipment that will drive innovation for years to come.”

Underpinning the growth and sustainability of the CoEIB’s vision, as well as its contribution to the future of industrial biotechnology, is the active participation of alumni, friends, and corporate and foundation partners.