Keck Hospital of USC receives Magnet recognition for excellence in nursing

Keck Hospital of USC has joined a select group of health care facilities in achieving Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), one of the highest honors in nursing excellence. It is the first time the hospital has received the prestigious distinction, which recognizes organizations where nursing strategic goals are aligned to improve patient outcomes. There are approximately 470 Magnet facilities worldwide and more than 30 in California.

"This highly regarded credential is a reflection of our nurses' ceaseless dedication to providing patient-centered care and maintaining the highest standards of professional practice," says Annette Sy, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at Keck Medical Center of USC. "Our Magnet journey, which began seven years ago, was a rigorous and rewarding process that engaged the entire Keck Hospital of USC community."

In order to earn Magnet recognition, organizations must provide ANCC both qualitative and quantitative evidence on patient care and outcomes. ANCC also conducts a site visit to determine whether a facility meets the criteria for Magnet status. Research has shown that Magnet recognition is associated with positive outcomes such as higher patient satisfaction, lower risk of 30-day mortality and higher job satisfaction among nurses.

"Achieving Magnet status is an important milestone for Keck Hospital of USC and distinguishes Keck Medicine of USC as a leading academic medical center where patients receive exceptional care," says Rodney B. Hanners, chief executive officer of Keck Medical Center of USC.

Keck Hospital of USC is a 401-bed acute care hospital that is part of Keck Medicine of USC, the University of Southern California's medical enterprise. The hospital's highly trained specialists provide innovative care for complex medical and surgical issues.