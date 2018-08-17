New tool fills gap in Small Molecules market

SmallMolecules.com, a website designed to assist scientists in the life sciences, biomedical research and drug discovery space, has recently been launched.

The search tool is intuitive to use and provides a variety of ways to search for specific products, including CAS#, product name, trivial name, catalog number, alternative names, and chemical formula. Researchers can also browse product listings by supplier.

The goal of SmallMolecules.com is to be a ‘one-stop online shop’ for scientists to quickly and easily source small molecule products for their research.” Brenda Knox, Director of Marketing

“There are hundreds of manufacturers of small molecule products worldwide, and it can be a tedious process to find and compare products from multiple vendors. SmallMolecules.com solves that problem by listing small molecule products from a multitude of companies, in one easily searchable place.”

“It’s a space that’s not currently being served well—the small molecules market,” says Ariel Louwrier, President of StressMarq Biosciences Inc, one of the companies that lists their small molecule product line on SmallMolecules.com.

Currently the available small molecule reagents are lumped in with products across the entire life sciences industry, or are listed by individual manufacturers. This makes the process of due diligence and product comparison more difficult than it needs to be." Ariel Louwrier, President, StressMarq Biosciences Inc

SmallMolecules.com helps scientists search, sort, compare, and price small molecule products, and provides them a way of connecting directly with suppliers to request more information and/or ask for a price quote.

“Think of it as an online search engine specifically for small molecule products,” says Ms. Knox. “If your research requires you to use small molecules, it’s worth your while to give SmallMolecules.com a try. We are confident that you’ll want to bookmark it and use it again and again.”

Twenty manufacturers list more than 600,000 small molecule research products on SmallMolecules.com and new companies are continually being added.

Manufacturers currently listing their small molecule products on the site include:

AdipoGen Life Sciences

AdooQ Bioscience

Alfa Chemistry

Alichem

BiochemPartner

BIOTREND

BOC Sciences

Cambridge Isotope

Cayman Chemical

Chem Scene

Creative Biolabs

Creative Peptides

Eximed Laboratory

LKT Laboratories

MedChem Express

Rosewell Industry

Selleck Chemicals

StressMarq Biosciences

TargetMol

Toronto Research Chemicals

For more information on SmallMolecules.com, visit the website.