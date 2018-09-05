Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Repligen collaborate to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading international supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry, and Repligen Corporation, a global life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technologies, have entered into a collaboration agreement to integrate Repligen’s XCell™ ATF cell retention control technology into SSB’s BIOSTAT® STR large-scale single-use bioreactors to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. As a result of this collaboration, end users will stand to benefit from a single control system for 50 L to 2,000 L bioreactors used in perfusion cell culture applications. This single interface is designed to control cell growth, fluid management and cell retention in continuous and intensified bioprocessing and, ultimately, simplify the development and cGMP manufacture of biological drugs.

For perfusion cell culture application Repligen’s XCell™ ATF cell retention control technology will be integrated into SSB’s BIOSTAT® STR large-scale single-use bioreactors

Through the partnership, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Repligen will further collaborate to equip SSB’s recently launched ambr® 250ht perfusion single-use mini bioreactor system with Repligen’s KrosFlo® hollow fiber filter technology. The bioreactor system will be sold by SSB as a complete single-use assembly. This optimal design conserves hollow fiber filter technology across scales, enabling customers to fast track development and scale up their cell culture perfusion processes.

“Sartorius Stedim Biotech has continuously expanded its integrated upstream portfolio over the past years with a focus on robust and scalable, automated single-use solutions, optimized for high-cell-density applications. The collaboration with Repligen will result in easy-to-implement, high-performance and perfusion-ready bioreactors ranging from process development to commercial manufacturing scale,” commented Stefan Schlack, Head of Marketing at SSB.

Christine Gebski, Vice President of Product Management at Repligen, stated: