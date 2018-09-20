GeckoSystems further improves features of power wheelchairs in reduced cost

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. CEO, Martin Spencer, addresses their 2018 progress in multiple markets. For over twenty years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service(tm)."

"We have been busy! We have further cost reduced the direct manufacturing costs of our proprietary, breakthrough SafePath™! It is our AI enabled human quick sense and avoid of moving and/or unmapped obstacles that opens up the immense HME/DME rehab and power wheelchair markets to GeckoSystems for a first mover opportunity. We now believe that our collision free benefit can be added to most power wheelchairs for less than $2,000 MSRP, installed.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to do some Delphi Market Research with one of Pride Mobility's largest US dealers and their master rehab power wheelchair technician. Due to their 25 plus years' experience, they are of strong opinion that all power wheelchairs should be SafePath enabled, even for children!

"Consequently, we are now further investigating how best to penetrate this enormous HME/DME market, which has pent up demand," commented Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems.

GeckoSystems is now seeking HME/DME dealers to sell and install.

Our distributors and dealers will enjoy limited geographic exclusives for their pioneering work in partnering with us.

"More cost effective, utilitarian mobile robots are feasible with our suite of AI mobile robot solutions, such as SafePath. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets, our capabilities and their benefits are being recognized. Our 1300+ shareholders can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn additional licensing revenues to further increase shareholder value and ROI," concluded Spencer.