Metrohm’s new ID Kit enables fast, easy, and accurate detection of heroin and other opioids

Oct 17 2018

Heroin and other opioids pose a threat to communities all over the world. Drug enforcement and forensic laboratories need fast, efficient methods that can be used to identify these substances in situ with high confidence. ID Kit from Metrohm meets these requirements, enabling reducing laboratory caseloads and enabling rapid field testing.

A forensic lab in the palm of your hand

ID Kit features Printable Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering (P-SERS) substrates. This technology enhances capabilities of the Mira DS handheld Raman analyzer by magnifying the Raman signal from trace materials by a factor of several millions. Mira DS users identify trace opioids, even in dirty street samples at a touch of a screen, enabling them to take immediate action.

Everyone is an analytical chemist

ID Kit includes all requirements for complete in-field presumptive testing of unknowns. Users dissolve a small amount of the collect sample and apply it onto the P-SERS strip. The strip is then inserted into the SERS Attachment on the Mira DS handheld Analyzer and results are shown in seconds. A positive test for heroin appears with a clear red warning screen. ID kit is robust and identifies heroin accurately, even in complex samples.

ID Kit and Mira DS put the capabilities of a forensic lab in the hands of first responders, making it the preferred solution for presumptive heroin testing, anywhere and anytime.

