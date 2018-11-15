Luxia Scientific announces availability of its gut microbiome test in Luxembourg

Luxia Scientific, a French biotech dedicated to improving well-being and health for all through the analysis and understanding of the microbiome, announces the availability of its test “1test1TM” in Luxembourg. The test was launched in France beginning of October 2018.

“1test1TM” is a CE-marked In Vitro Diagnostics test, aimed at analysing the bacterial content of the gut microbiome. Analyzing the content of the gut microbiome is a powerful approach to support personalised care and is currently underused. “1test1TM” allows one to find out about bacterial diversity, as well as the relative abundance of many bacteria that have been selected for their beneficial role in health.

The service offered by Luxia addresses a demand that will advance preventive nutrition and eventually personalised medicine. The microbiome being a major player in human health, its analysis will allow to put in place improved dietary advice and health plans, in particular for chronic disease patients. The strength of Luxia lies in the rigour of their scientific approach, based on today’s industry standards. Microbiome research is still an active area of research, which will eventually allow the full exploitation of these complex analyses.” Joël Doré, Research Director at INRA, Scientific Director at MetaGenoPolis

For sample analysis, Luxia Scientific has selected the biobank IBBL (Integrated BioBank of Luxembourg), which will be responsible for the processing of the stool samples. IBBL will extract the sample’s DNA, followed by quality control and 16s sequencing. Luxia Scientific will further process the sequencing data through their proprietary bioinformatics platform to generate easily comprehensible results for their client’s report.

The partnership between Luxia Scientific and IBBL is strategic as we want to provide our customers with the best possible service quality. IBBL offers a research infrastructure integrated with biobanking services: from sample storage to analysis. All of which is performed under the highest international quality standards. The analysis of the gut microbiome is a complex task, the choice of IBBL was the result of a thorough selection and based on their technical performances.” Alessandra Cervino, CEO of Luxia Scientific

“1test1TM” is available for sale online: https://www.luxia-scientific.com/fr for 288€ incl. VAT.