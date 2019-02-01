Sartorius becomes member of the NIIMBL organization

Sartorius, a leading international partner of biopharmaceutical research and the industry, is pleased to announce that it has joined NIIMBL, the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals headquartered in Newark, Delaware, USA.

The Institute, launched in 2017, is a public-private partnership and has an extensive network of academic and industry partners within the United States. Among the 115 associated members are 71 academic institutions, research laboratories, non-profit organizations and 44 companies – ranging from startups, small, medium and large companies. In addition, NIIMBL also engages several federal agencies. NIIMBL’s multi-pronged mission includes the following: accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing innovations, support the development of standards, enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities and establish an international, leading workforce to fundamentally strengthen the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry.

Recently NIIMBL expanded its membership offerings, allowing technology providers wider access to participation. Sartorius has joined the organization through this new affiliate membership program that permits the company to actively support the NIIMBL community activities. Furthermore, the program gives Sartorius the opportunity to influence the organization’s portfolio of existing innovation projects, give feedback to the review of new project proposals and directly sponsor one of the upcoming projects.

As a new member, Sartorius will initially learn about the NIIMBL technology project portfolio and seek opportunities to provide expertise on innovative ideas and solutions, including the application of existing technologies from its broad and unique product and technology portfolio. Examples such as single-use sensor technologies along with process analytical tools (PAT), data analytics and innovative solutions for next generation bioprocessing will be among the key technologies Sartorius will contribute to these projects.

We are very pleased that Sartorius is now a member of the NIIMBL organization and are excited about being able to collaborate with its members. I am convinced that with our access to the combined expertise of the NIIMBL community, we will be able to contribute substantially to further optimizing and accelerating the current manufacturing processes in the biopharmaceutical industry. As a leading partner of this industry, I see many highly interesting synergies that will result from the interface between Sartorius and NIIMBL members." David J. Pollard, Head of Advanced Materials & Processing unit at Sartorius Corporate Research

Equally the NIIMBL organization is excited to have Sartorius as part of our membership community.