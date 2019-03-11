Sartorius' third Research Xchange Forum 2019 to shine spotlight on CAR-T cell therapy

Promoting interdisciplinary exchange and fostering potential collaborations between academia and industry on highly promising scientific fields relevant to both scientists and businesses: this is the objective of Sartorius in hosting its third Research Xchange Forum (RXF2019) on April 25, 2019, which will spotlight CAR-T cell therapy. The forum is being organized in collaboration with Science/AAAS. The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world’s largest general scientific society, and the forum will be held at the AAAS headquarters in Washington D.C. Experts from the academic, clinical and biotech sectors will offer insights on novel developments in CAR-T cell therapies.

Guest speakers will include Prof. Bruce Levine (University of Pennsylvania), Rick Morgan, Sr. VP Immunogenetics (Editas Medicine), and others from institutions such as UCLA, Boston University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Horizon Discovery, Colorado State University, MaSTherCell and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Sartorius & Science Prize for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Therapy will be awarded in an invitation only post-event ceremony. Through sponsoring the award, Sartorius and Science/AAAS aim to recognize outstanding research contributions made in the regenerative medicine and cell therapy fields by the next generation of young scientists, the next thought leaders shaping our future as a society.

