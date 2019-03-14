Pall Corporation expands collaboration agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions

Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, announced the next step in the collaboration agreement with ARTeSYN® Biosolutions, a leading innovator in single-use components and fluid management technologies. Under this co-exclusive agreement, the Pall Biotech line of business will immediately distribute ARTeSYN’s standard hardware and liner components off the shelf. ARTeSYN valves offer unmatched biopharmaceutical fluid flow control, with a compact, durable single-use design for simple installation and maintenance.

Hybrid bioprocessing environment with ARTeSYN Diaphragm Replacement Valve (DRV) manual and pneumatic products

This co-distribution agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions is a critical element of our partnering program, and complements Pall’s existing Allegro™ integrated single-use portfolio of upstream, downstream and final filling solutions. Customers will benefit from the flexibility, agility and reliability required for their bioprocessing journey. The agreement also helps to accelerate the implementation of robust and standardized single-use fluid management and controls, which has been an industry challenge for decades.” Ed Hoare, Senior Vice President, Pall Biotech

Adoption of single-use technology continues to grow within the cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing space. This collaboration reflects our focus on accelerating single-use technology adoption for more efficient production of life saving drugs. We are excited to work with Pall, a company with which we share similar goals to offer innovative biotech solutions and an outstanding global commercial, technical and validation support network.” Michael Gagne, ARTeSYN Biosolutions founder and CXO

The valves and fluid handling technologies are currently available to complement the Allegro™ single-use solutions portfolio.