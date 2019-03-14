Pall Corporation expands collaboration agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions

Mar 14 2019

Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, announced the next step in the collaboration agreement with ARTeSYN® Biosolutions, a leading innovator in single-use components and fluid management technologies. Under this co-exclusive agreement, the Pall Biotech line of business will immediately distribute ARTeSYN’s standard hardware and liner components off the shelf. ARTeSYN valves offer unmatched biopharmaceutical fluid flow control, with a compact, durable single-use design for simple installation and maintenance.

Hybrid bioprocessing environment with ARTeSYN Diaphragm Replacement Valve (DRV) manual and pneumatic products

This co-distribution agreement with ARTeSYN Biosolutions is a critical element of our partnering program, and complements Pall’s existing Allegro integrated single-use portfolio of upstream, downstream and final filling solutions. Customers will benefit from the flexibility, agility and reliability required for their bioprocessing journey. The agreement also helps to accelerate the implementation of robust and standardized single-use fluid management and controls, which has been an industry challenge for decades.”  

Ed Hoare, Senior Vice President, Pall Biotech

Adoption of single-use technology continues to grow within the cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing space. This collaboration reflects our focus on accelerating single-use technology adoption for more efficient production of life saving drugs. We are excited to work with Pall, a company with which we share similar goals to offer innovative biotech solutions and an outstanding global commercial, technical and validation support network.”

Michael Gagne, ARTeSYN Biosolutions founder and CXO

The valves and fluid handling technologies are currently available to complement the Allegro single-use solutions portfolio.

Source:

https://www.pall.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pall inaugurates new Singapore Life Sciences Centre of Excellence
Pall's GeneDisc System helps German authorities screen for deadly E.coli strain
New Brunswick Scientific, Pall partner to develop new disposable bioreactor systems
Pall applies patent with USPTO for disposable, closed cell collection and seeding system
Pall in-line filters can reduce severe complications, length of hospital stay in PICU
Pall enters new $500 million 5-year revolving credit facility
Pall first quarter 2013 sales decrease 3.6% to $627.6 million
Pall, NIBRT co-host master class on single-use systems in manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pall launches new Acrodisc MS syringe filter