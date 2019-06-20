Tecan introduces optimized packaging for clear disposable tips

Tecan has introduced a redesigned packaging format for its Tecan Pure Liquid Handling (LiHa) disposable clear tips in direct response to customer feedback. This more compact and lightweight packaging option has less dead space between tip racks, making it easier and more economical to transport, as well as reducing waste disposal costs.

Tecan’s new and improved packaging saves precious shelf space

By optimizing the packaging, the product now contains 45 percent less plastic than the current Tecan Pure blister packs, supporting progress towards a more sustainable approach. The new design – initially available for the 200 and 1,000 μl Tecan Pure clear tips – makes tips significantly easier to store, maximizing use of laboratory space. The clear LiHa disposable tips range, first launched in 2017, provides cost-effective, verified performance for a variety of pipetting activities that do not require capacitive liquid level detection (cLLD).

Luca Valeggia, Vice President of Laboratory Automation and Consumables at Tecan, commented: