Randox unveils innovative test for risk assessment of cardiovascular disease

Global diagnostics company Randox Laboratories has unveiled an innovative new test for the risk assessment of cardiovascular disease at this year's AACC Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, California.

The test detects and measures the cardiac biomarker sPLA 2 -IIA. When raised, sPLA 2 -IIA is an independent indicator of primary and secondary cardiovascular risk.

The release of the new automated sPLA 2 -IIA assay from Randox adds to the company's extensive cardiac and lipid testing panel, that are all designed for use on biochemistry platforms.

Susan Hammond, Randox Product Specialist, commented:

By 2030, it is estimated that almost 23.6 million people globally will die from CVD, with heart disease and stroke projected to remain the leading causes of death. This confirms that early diagnosis is an essential step in reducing the number of individuals affected. The continued investment and addition of early biomarkers that add clinical utility in cardiac risk testing is key to refining clinical assessment, and ultimately the treatment plan required. sPLA 2 -llA, a member of the secretory phospholipase A 2 family, offers clinical utility as an inflammatory biomarker specifically in the diagnosis of CVD risk. As the prototypic member of the group II sPLA 2 subfamily, it is known as "inflammatory sPLA2".

Susan Hammond continued:

sPLA 2 -llA hydrolyses phospholipids from membranes, native lipoproteins and oxidized protein. As it is not bound to Apolipoprotein B its impact is more significant. Hydrolysis produces biolipid mediators lyso phospholipids and fatty acids along with Arachidonic acid which then accelerates inflammatory mediators. Due to increases in lipid and inflammatory mediators, increased cholesterol rich foam cells form- adding to plaque formation. sPLA 2 -IIA reduces biomarkers such as HDL-C capacity to mediate cellular cholesterol efflux from these lipid-loaded macrophages."

Key Benefits of Randox sPLA 2- llA