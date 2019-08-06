Thermo Fisher Scientific unveils new Krios solution at Microscopy and Microanalysis 2019

Today at Microscopy and Microanalysis 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled a new Krios solution designed to break down the barriers to cryo-EM adoption through improved ease-of-use, faster results and the most compact 300kV cryo-EM microscope design on the market. Scientists at leading research institutes and pharma companies globally already use Thermo Scientific solutions to speed the path to disease understanding and drug discovery. The new Krios solution now helps them solve more structures even faster while making it possible to obtain high-resolution structures of ever smaller proteins.

With the rapid adoption of cryo-EM, it’s critical that researchers have fast, accessible solutions that produce the highest-quality results, especially as advanced techniques such as single particle analysis and cryo-tomography grow in importance. Our new Krios solution addresses these needs, accelerating scientific discoveries that are helping to solve some of humankind’s most pressing problems.”

Mike Shafer, President of materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher’s next-generation Krios solution includes these components:

The Thermo Scientific Krios G4 Cryo Transmission Electron Microscope (Cryo-TEM): With a height of less than three meters, the more compact Krios G4 is the only automated cryo-TEM instrument on the market to fit into a standard-sized lab, reducing the need for structural modifications to the facility. It also includes performance advancements such as higher throughput (using new optical modes) and reliability, making the Krios G4 easier to use for both new and experienced cryo-EM users.
Falcon 4 camera: A more sensitive direct electron detector, the Falcon 4 captures images up to 10 times faster than the previous model. Installable on new or existing 300 kV and 200 kV Thermo Scientific cryo-TEMs, the camera boosts productivity while improving image quality, making it the ideal detector for small proteins.

EPU Quality Monitor and Data Management powered by Athena: This easy-to-use software improves productivity with on-the-fly pre-processing so researchers can remotely monitor the quality of data as it’s being collected and optimize data collection times. The Data Management software is powered by Athena, a secured platform for researchers to easily organize, visualize and share workflow results.

Source:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

