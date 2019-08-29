Tecan to launch Fluent Gx Automation Workstation for use in regulated laboratories

Tecan’s range of advanced liquid handling solutions will soon be enhanced with the introduction of the new Fluent® Gx Automation Workstation, designed specifically to meet the stringent needs of clinical and regulated laboratories. This latest addition to the Tecan family will offer the flexibility to meet a host of laboratory needs – such as clinical diagnostics, next generation sequencing and nucleic acid purification – and provide the advanced process security features required for regulated applications in clinical, GCP, GLP, GMP and QC facilities.

The Fluent Gx combines the powerful liquid handling and workflow benefits already familiar to Fluent users – fast and precise processing, high on-deck workload capacities and intuitive operation – with a suite of software features needed to comply with rigorous regulatory requirements, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11. The Fluent Gx Assurance Software provides full sample tracking capabilities and secure electronic records, together with a LIMS interface, multi-level user management and electronic signature options to ensure compliant and audit-ready operation. This is further enhanced by a number of software utilities to simplify system management: the Compliance Checker provides rapid, fully automated verification of the integrity of all executable software components – one of the needs of GxP facilities – while the Data Audit Tool performs a similar function for electronic records, ensuring data integrity. These advanced features have been developed to ensure regulatory compliance while simplifying day-to-day activities in busy laboratories, helping to rapidly and confidently enhance productivity. The Fluent Gx will complement the new, ‘2018’ model Fluent Automation Workstation, providing advanced liquid handling capabilities for both research and regulated laboratories.

