Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry

Tecan is launching the innovative Spark® Cyto plate reader at SLAS Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, from the 26th to the 28th of June. The unique system is the first live cell plate reader to offer real-time detection and analysis of biological, chemical and physical events – capturing the maximum amount of data from every well, at the same time and under the same conditions. Building on the success of the original Spark platform, it combines the flexibility of a high-end multimode plate reader with whole well imaging and comprehensive environmental control for cell-based assays.

Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry

Related Stories

Spark Cyto uses top-of-the-range camera components and a patent-pending LED autofocus system to provide real-time data acquisition and analysis – for 6- to 384-well formats – ensuring that no key event is ever missed. It allows qualitative and quantitative information to be integrated into unique multiparametric data sets, delivering meaningful insights faster than ever before. With three magnification levels and four acquisition channels, it enables entire cell populations to be investigated by capturing the whole well area of 96- or 384-well microplates in just one image, without tiling or distortion.

Powerful SparkControl™ and Image Analyzer™ software give the operator complete control of all experimental parameters, with predefined methods for common cytometry applications. Together with user-programmable advanced features – such as Real Time Experimental Control (REC™) for automatic performance of kinetic experiments – this unlocks new possibilities for cell-based research.

I was impressed by the system’s automated cell incubation and analysis capabilities. Cells were growing with a similar doubling times, and even more homogeneously, compared to a dedicated cell incubator approach. The whole well imaging capability for 96-well plates allowed reproducible analysis in real time."

Dr Fabio Gasparri, Head of Cell Assays at Nerviano Medical Sciences and an early user of Spark Cyto

Using the Spark Cyto for cell imaging, enzymatic tests and immunoassays, we were impressed by how intuitive and easy to use the software is. Our diploma and PhD students instantly learned how to work with Spark Cyto and obtain high quality results."

Dr Valery Bochkov, Professor of Molecular Pharmaceutics at the University of Graz, Austria

Source:

Tecan

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Tecan. (2019, August 29). Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 29, 2019 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/Tecan-unveils-Sparkc2ae-Cyto-plate-reader-with-real-time-image-cytometry.aspx.

  • MLA

    Tecan. "Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry". News-Medical. 29 August 2019. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/Tecan-unveils-Sparkc2ae-Cyto-plate-reader-with-real-time-image-cytometry.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Tecan. "Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/Tecan-unveils-Sparkc2ae-Cyto-plate-reader-with-real-time-image-cytometry.aspx. (accessed August 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Tecan. 2019. Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry. News-Medical, viewed 29 August 2019, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20190829/Tecan-unveils-Sparkc2ae-Cyto-plate-reader-with-real-time-image-cytometry.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Tecan offers insights on automated liquid handling platform usage with connected laboratory automation
DiaSorin and Tecan partner to develop new platform for molecular diagnostics applications
Researchers use Tecan Spark multimode reader to investigate epidermolysis bullosa
Tecan introduces new range of clear liquid handling disposable tips
Tecan Synergence offers comprehensive approach to OEM system development
Tecan launches new Cavro Omni Flex for OEM applications
Tecan introduces optimized packaging for clear disposable tips
Tecan to launch Fluent Gx Automation Workstation for use in regulated laboratories

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

There have been clear statements from regulatory bodies that have increased the pressure on pharmaceutical companies to go electronic with their records and ensure a high level of data integrity in all areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

Data Integrity in the Pharmaceutical Industry

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

Digital pathology is the viewing, analyzing, and managing of digitalized pathology slides with computer technology called whole slide imaging, or WSI, which generates a tremendous volume of data. A single whole slide image can be a gigabyte or larger in size.

IT Faces the Digital Pathology Data Tsunami

More Content from Tecan

See all content from Tecan
You might also like... ×
Tecan ensures ease of pipetting with Liquid Handling Arm™ disposable tip