Tecan unveils Spark Cyto plate reader with real-time image cytometry

Tecan is launching the innovative Spark® Cyto plate reader at SLAS Europe 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, from the 26th to the 28th of June. The unique system is the first live cell plate reader to offer real-time detection and analysis of biological, chemical and physical events – capturing the maximum amount of data from every well, at the same time and under the same conditions. Building on the success of the original Spark platform, it combines the flexibility of a high-end multimode plate reader with whole well imaging and comprehensive environmental control for cell-based assays.

Spark Cyto uses top-of-the-range camera components and a patent-pending LED autofocus system to provide real-time data acquisition and analysis – for 6- to 384-well formats – ensuring that no key event is ever missed. It allows qualitative and quantitative information to be integrated into unique multiparametric data sets, delivering meaningful insights faster than ever before. With three magnification levels and four acquisition channels, it enables entire cell populations to be investigated by capturing the whole well area of 96- or 384-well microplates in just one image, without tiling or distortion.

Powerful SparkControl™ and Image Analyzer™ software give the operator complete control of all experimental parameters, with predefined methods for common cytometry applications. Together with user-programmable advanced features – such as Real Time Experimental Control (REC™) for automatic performance of kinetic experiments – this unlocks new possibilities for cell-based research.

I was impressed by the system’s automated cell incubation and analysis capabilities. Cells were growing with a similar doubling times, and even more homogeneously, compared to a dedicated cell incubator approach. The whole well imaging capability for 96-well plates allowed reproducible analysis in real time." Dr Fabio Gasparri, Head of Cell Assays at Nerviano Medical Sciences and an early user of Spark Cyto