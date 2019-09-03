Perfectus Biomed to exhibit at IPS conference in Liverpool

The Perfectus Biomed team will be exhibiting at the Infection Prevention Society (IPS) conference in Liverpool this month. The conference will take place at the Arena and Convention Centre in Liverpool on 22nd – 24th September 2019.

About IPS 2019

The IPS conference provides an opportunity for leading experts in infection prevention to present on the latest current and emerging threats and research to help improve teams, practices and patient/client outcomes. The conference will consist of presentations, meet-the-expert sessions and specialist streams, while also hosting one-day conferences dedicated to the Development of Infection Prevention and Control Leaders (DIPC) and Infection Prevention in Paediatrics.

Presentations will be given on topics such as:

  • Basics of Microbiology
  • Leadership Challenges for Infection Control
  • Fecal Microbiota Transplantation: C. difficile and Beyond
  • Laminar Air Flow: Does it Reduce Healthcare Infections
  • Microbiome Session
  • Good Infection Prevention & Control in Challenging Environments
Source:

Perfectus Biomed

