Impress your boss with this course

Oct 14 2019
In this webinar, Dr. Michael W. Dong, Pittcon Short Course Instructor, will review best practices, short cuts, and tricks-of-the-trade to help pharmaceutical and other scientists to become more successful in developing effective HPLC methods (potency and ICH-compliant stability-indicating assays) using method templates and universal generic gradient methods.
Dr. Michael W. Dong, MWD Consulting
This workshop is intended for analysts, managers, and researchers using HPLC in the pharmaceutical laboratory wishing to learn how to develop HPLC methods quickly and more effectively. A fundamental understanding of HPLC is assumed and some practical hands-on HPLC experience is highly recommended.
Dr. Michael W. Dong is a principal in MWD Consulting focusing on training and consulting services in HPLC/UHPLC, pharm analysis, and drug quality. He was formerly Senior Scientist at Genentech, Research Fellow at Purdue Pharma, and Senior Staff Scientist at Applied Biosystems / Perkin-Elmer. He holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from City University of New York, and a certificate in Biotechnology at U. California. Santa Cruz. He has over 120 publications and a best-seller book in HPLC. He is an advisory board member of LCGC magazine, American Pharmaceutical Review, and Chinese American Chromatography Association.