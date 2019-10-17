AAE’s patient friendly website sees a surge of activity

Traffic to the American Association of Endodontists' (AAE) patient website aae.org/patients increased 41 percent since the launch of the Association's "Worth Saving" campaign.

As the leading voice of endodontists and champions of patient dental care, the AAE couldn't be prouder of our increased traffic to our patient friendly website.

The surge in activity demonstrates that more people are taking an active role in learning more about the importance of saving their natural teeth, the critical role their natural teeth play in their overall health and the important role endodontists have in dentistry."

Dr. Keith V. Krell, AAE President

The Association attributed the 41 percent surge to the success of its ongoing consumer engagement initiative, Worth Saving, which launched in January 2019. The engagement brings to life that, like your natural teeth, there are things, people and places that are worth revering.

In a world where people often look to buy the newest version or the trendiest item, the AAE wants to pay respect and homage to things that cannot be replaced and are truly "worth saving" – and the important role endodontists play in saving natural teeth.

Source:

American Association of Endodontists

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research looks to change the strategy in identifying seniors' perception of oral diseases
Tooth loss may increase risk of cardiovascular disease
New oral splint can reduce tics in children and adults with Tourette syndrome
Fluoride varnish: is there any benefit?
A young woman, a wheelchair and the fight to take her place at Stanford
Oral health plays increasing role in overall health of the elderly
Signs of aging detected by a simple walking test at age 45
Chemical-sensing cells in the gums protect the mouth from infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prehistoric baby bottles: evidence animal milk fed to prehistoric babies