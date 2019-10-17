AAE’s patient friendly website sees a surge of activity

Traffic to the American Association of Endodontists' (AAE) patient website aae.org/patients increased 41 percent since the launch of the Association's "Worth Saving" campaign.

As the leading voice of endodontists and champions of patient dental care, the AAE couldn't be prouder of our increased traffic to our patient friendly website. The surge in activity demonstrates that more people are taking an active role in learning more about the importance of saving their natural teeth, the critical role their natural teeth play in their overall health and the important role endodontists have in dentistry." Dr. Keith V. Krell, AAE President

The Association attributed the 41 percent surge to the success of its ongoing consumer engagement initiative, Worth Saving, which launched in January 2019. The engagement brings to life that, like your natural teeth, there are things, people and places that are worth revering.

In a world where people often look to buy the newest version or the trendiest item, the AAE wants to pay respect and homage to things that cannot be replaced and are truly "worth saving" – and the important role endodontists play in saving natural teeth.