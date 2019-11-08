Porvair Sciences offers fast and efficient Chromatrap Protein Extraction kit

The Chromatrap® Protein Extraction kit from Porvair Sciences offers a fast and efficient method of extracting cytoplasmic, nuclear or total protein from mammalian cells.

Combining the optimized protocol with proprietary reagents, the kit is able to provide high yields of purified active protein with low cross-fraction contamination in less than 90 minutes.

Avoiding the need for ultracentrifugation steps in its protocol, the Chromatrap® Protein Extraction kit is very simple to use delivering reproducible preparation of purified protein extracts from a wide variety of biological samples.

Affordably priced the kit generates high quality protein samples that may be directly applied to a wide variety of applications including Western blotting, gel-shift assays, protein assays, reporter gene assays and enzyme activity assays.