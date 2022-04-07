Specialist assay kits and microplates for cancer research

Porvair Sciences will exhibit its latest assay kits and microplates for cancer and life science research at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in New Orleans, USA from the 8th – 13th April 2022.

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Visitors to Booth 1544 will be able to learn more about Porvair’s growing range of Chromatrap® ChIP kits for epigenetics research plus a new range of assay and cell culture microplates for high throughput screening and cell growth and proliferation respectively.

Chromatrap® kits are well known for their easy, fast, and sensitive approach to immunocapture of antibody-chromatin complexes from a wide range of samples. Employing Chromatrap® bead-free Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) technology, collaborators on the CEAT project are developing new profiling approaches to identify and characterize epigenetic drugs that are effective in preventing cancer development in ovarian cancer models.

As one of the largest global manufacturers of ultra-clean microplates for life science and healthcare applications, Porvair Sciences will also display its extensive range of deep well plates, heat sealers and seals for high integrity sample collection and storage applications.

The AACR Annual Meeting 2022 (https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/) will be the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. From population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy; the AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.

