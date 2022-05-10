Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery

Porvair Sciences has added a new 1.2 ml Deep Well microplate, with round well bottoms for maximum sample recovery, to its family of 96-well square storage plates.

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Related Stories

Manufactured from ultra-pure medical grade polypropylene, in a class 10,000 DNase/RNase-free cleanroom environment, the new plate offers high integrity storage of your samples at -80 ⁰C even over extended periods of time.

Deep well polypropylene microplates are commonly used for sample storage in life science laboratories. Polypropylene is an inert and heat resistant material, ideal for sample storage. However, not all grades of polypropylene are the same. For example, standard grades of polypropylene often have high concentrations of slip agents or plasticizers to aid the injection molding process. This cost cutting exercise may aid rapid production of lower cost deep well plates, but risks compromising the integrity of your samples.

Each Porvair Sciences 96-well square storage plate offers a highly uniform working volume of 1 ml per well. The new plate design incorporates features that ensures easy and reliable stacking. Precisely manufactured to ANSI/SLAS dimensions ensures that these deep well storage plates completely automation compatible.

This new high-quality deep well plate has raised well rims to facilitate reliable heat seal closure, critical for long-term integrity of stored samples at -80 °C. Used in conjunction with a support mat, Porvair’s new 1.2 ml square storage plates can be centrifuged at up to 6000 x g.

Source:

Porvair Sciences Limited

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2022, May 10). Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 10, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220510/Round-bottom-storage-microplate-offers-maximum-sample-recovery.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery". News-Medical. 10 May 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220510/Round-bottom-storage-microplate-offers-maximum-sample-recovery.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220510/Round-bottom-storage-microplate-offers-maximum-sample-recovery.aspx. (accessed May 10, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2022. Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery. News-Medical, viewed 10 May 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220510/Round-bottom-storage-microplate-offers-maximum-sample-recovery.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Low profile microplates optimise space utilisation
Highly Reproducible & Efficient Phospholipid Removal
Efficient, Low Maintenance Evaporator
High performance microplates for enhanced cell growth and survival
Robust & Reproducible Sample Preparation for LC/MS
Integrating Microplate Evaporators with Liquid Handling Robots
Process-scale Chromatography Bed Supports
Low Dead Volume Reservoir Trays

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like...
Specialist assay kits and microplates for cancer research