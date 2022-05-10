Round bottom storage microplate offers maximum sample recovery

Porvair Sciences has added a new 1.2 ml Deep Well microplate, with round well bottoms for maximum sample recovery, to its family of 96-well square storage plates.

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Manufactured from ultra-pure medical grade polypropylene, in a class 10,000 DNase/RNase-free cleanroom environment, the new plate offers high integrity storage of your samples at -80 ⁰C even over extended periods of time.

Deep well polypropylene microplates are commonly used for sample storage in life science laboratories. Polypropylene is an inert and heat resistant material, ideal for sample storage. However, not all grades of polypropylene are the same. For example, standard grades of polypropylene often have high concentrations of slip agents or plasticizers to aid the injection molding process. This cost cutting exercise may aid rapid production of lower cost deep well plates, but risks compromising the integrity of your samples.

Each Porvair Sciences 96-well square storage plate offers a highly uniform working volume of 1 ml per well. The new plate design incorporates features that ensures easy and reliable stacking. Precisely manufactured to ANSI/SLAS dimensions ensures that these deep well storage plates completely automation compatible.

This new high-quality deep well plate has raised well rims to facilitate reliable heat seal closure, critical for long-term integrity of stored samples at -80 °C. Used in conjunction with a support mat, Porvair’s new 1.2 ml square storage plates can be centrifuged at up to 6000 x g.