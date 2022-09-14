Medical device components that inhibit bacterial growth

Vyon® porous plastics from Porvair Sciences are the perfect material for filtration applications in the healthcare and medical device market.

The tortuous path of Vyon® porous plastics make these materials particularly effective at bacterial filtration and preventing microbial ingress. Manufactured to a variety of pore sizes and thickness, Vyon® porous plastic materials can also be used to filter out a wide variety of different contaminating particles.

Employing a standard procedure, based upon ASTM F2101, Porvair Sciences can manufacture for OEM partners - Vyon® porous plastic filters for incorporation into a medical device that offer greater than 99% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE).

Porvair Sciences is a leading OEM supplier of pipette tip filters that are highly effective at inhibiting bacterial growth as well as being fully compliant with FDA, USP Class VI and European Pharmacopoeia statutory regulations. 

