Porvair Sciences low profile microplates offer the highly efficient use of stacking space that is essential to achieving efficient automation workflows.

Low profile microplates optimise space utilisation
Designed to deliver a sample volume of 0.5 ml / well in a plate height of just 27 mm, these low-profile 96-well microplates are ideal for a wide range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare storage applications. Precisely manufactured to comply with ANSI/SLAS dimensions these high-quality plates are fully compatible with all manual and robotic sample handling systems.

Requiring 30% less space than standard 96-well deep well microplates, Porvair low profile microplates optimize storage space, thereby also lowering the unit cost of cryogenically storing samples. Available sterile or non-sterile, Porvair low profile 96-well deep well microplates are manufactured from RNase / DNase-free, low leachables polypropylene that undergoes extensive quality testing to ensure a product of the highest quality.

Offering high chemical and temperature resistance (-196 °C to +121 °C) the design of these autoclavable low profile microplates includes a U-bottom to enable maximum liquid uptake, alphanumeric well coding for easy sample tracking and raised well rims to enable easy, high integrity sealing. For further information please visit https://www.microplates.com/low-profile-96-well-plates/

