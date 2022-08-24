Reservoir ensures sustainable use of reagents

Manufactured to the ANSI/SLAS standard, the range of reagent reservoirs from Porvair Sciences are designed for simple integration into any automated liquid handling system.

Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Moulded from high-purity polypropylene, in a Class 10,0000 cleanroom environment, Porvair reagent reservoirs offer chemical compatibility with most organic solvents, acids and bases. High heat resistance allows the reagent reservoirs to be autoclaved clean.

For labs pipetting reagents, it is important to minimise waste when using reservoirs. Our range of reagent reservoir incorporates a novel 'pyramid bottom' with a very low dead volume ensuring minimal waste of precious reagents. Labs will find our reagent reservoirs versatile tools for adding or mixing samples, standards or reagents in high-throughput applications that involve use of multichannel pipettes”. Krzysztof Kielmann, Microplate Product Manager, Porvair Sciences.

With a choice of 20 working configurations, as well as liquid volumes, an optimised reagent reservoir is available to suit liquid handling applications using eight or 12-channel pipettes right through to 96- and 384-tip automated pipetting systems.

For further information on reagent reservoirs please visit: www.microplates.com/ microplates/products/plate- type/reservoir/