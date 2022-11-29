Lysis and hypotonic sonication buffers for ChIP assays

Offering complete disruption of cytoplasmic and nuclear membranes, Porvair Sciences Chromatrap® buffer chemistries are optimised for sonication and enzymatic shearing.

The success of a ChIP assay is highly dependent on the quality of chromatin prepared. Chromatrap® lysis and hypotonic buffers are high performance reagents you can trust in this critical first step in isolating chromatin from your sample. For enzymatic shearing from fixed cells or tissue – both these detergent-based buffers are ideal for effective fragmentation of nuclear material.

For the disruption of cell membranes, Porvair Sciences optimised Chromatrap® hypotonic buffer composition ensures effective lysis of cell membranes to aid in the release of nuclei material from a wide range of varied species.

Formulated for difficult to lyse cell types and tissues, Porvair Sciences optimized Chromatrap® lysis buffer is proven to enable researchers to better explore and understand the underlying processes and mechanisms that drive biological organisms.