Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery

Carterra® Inc., the world leader in high-throughput antibody screening and characterization, has closed a $6M round of financing led by Ballast Point Ventures with participation from current investor, Telegraph Hill Partners. The additional funding will support the continued adoption of the innovative Carterra LSA™ high-throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) antibody screening platform and the development of new products and applications.

The Carterra LSA revolutionizes the drug discovery process by enabling higher information content assays earlier in the discovery process—during antibody screening. The LSA can measure binding kinetics and affinities of hundreds of interactions in parallel and perform comprehensive epitope binning experiments on up to 384 antibodies simultaneously. By conducting detailed antibody characterization during screening, the Carterra LSA increases the efficiency and productivity of lead selection and reduces costs during drug discovery and development.

Carterra’s proprietary technology addresses a key objective of the pharmaceutical industry by helping to minimize the time it takes to develop new therapeutics. We’re excited to provide resources and guidance as Carterra continues its growth.” Matt Rice, Partner at Ballast Point Ventures

Carterra has seen rapid uptake of its LSA platform among large pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, contract research organizations, and academic labs since its launch in late 2018.