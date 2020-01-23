Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery

Carterra® Inc., the world leader in high-throughput antibody screening and characterization, has closed a $6M round of financing led by Ballast Point Ventures with participation from current investor, Telegraph Hill Partners. The additional funding will support the continued adoption of the innovative Carterra LSA™ high-throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) antibody screening platform and the development of new products and applications.

The Carterra LSA revolutionizes the drug discovery process by enabling higher information content assays earlier in the discovery process—during antibody screening. The LSA can measure binding kinetics and affinities of hundreds of interactions in parallel and perform comprehensive epitope binning experiments on up to 384 antibodies simultaneously. By conducting detailed antibody characterization during screening, the Carterra LSA increases the efficiency and productivity of lead selection and reduces costs during drug discovery and development.

Carterra’s proprietary technology addresses a key objective of the pharmaceutical industry by helping to minimize the time it takes to develop new therapeutics. We’re excited to provide resources and guidance as Carterra continues its growth.”

Matt Rice, Partner at Ballast Point Ventures

Carterra has seen rapid uptake of its LSA platform among large pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, contract research organizations, and academic labs since its launch in late 2018.

We are honored to work with Ballast Point Ventures and Telegraph Hill Partners in our mission to help scientists push the boundaries of scientific discovery. Researchers are seeing how the Carterra LSA can significantly shorten the lead selection timeline and provide insights that were not previously possible.”

Josh Eckman, Carterra CEO

Source:

Carterra

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Carterra Inc.. (2020, January 23). Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 23, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Carterra-closes-financing-round-for-continued-growth-of-the-LSA-platform-for-next-generation-antibody-discovery.aspx.

  • MLA

    Carterra Inc.. "Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery". News-Medical. 23 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Carterra-closes-financing-round-for-continued-growth-of-the-LSA-platform-for-next-generation-antibody-discovery.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Carterra Inc.. "Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Carterra-closes-financing-round-for-continued-growth-of-the-LSA-platform-for-next-generation-antibody-discovery.aspx. (accessed January 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Carterra Inc.. 2020. Carterra closes financing round for continued growth of the LSA platform for next generation antibody discovery. News-Medical, viewed 23 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Carterra-closes-financing-round-for-continued-growth-of-the-LSA-platform-for-next-generation-antibody-discovery.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »