Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications

Synthego, the genome engineering company, today announced it has adopted Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards to provide academic and industry partners with high-quality reagents for use in clinical research and development (R&D). Synthego’s state-of-the-art facility will produce customized GMP-grade synthetic guide RNA (sgRNA) used for gene-editing, extending the company’s ability to support the full spectrum of R&D in the next generation of cell and gene therapies.

Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications

The company’s GMP adoption for gene engineering addresses the biopharmaceutical industry’s unmet need for timely, effective, and cost-efficient clinical R&D tools to improve treatments for thousands of genetic disorders.

Flexibility, customer support, and rapid turnaround time are key reasons why PACT Pharma selected Synthego.”

Kyle Jacoby, Gene Editing associate director, PACT Pharma, Inc

Related Stories

Developed by the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), GMP is a system of quality guidelines for ensuring that pharmaceutical products are consistently produced and controlled. Synthego’s GMP-grade sgRNA is available starting the first quarter of 2020 in multi-gram quantities, adhering to the highest quality of material purity, manufacturing consistency, and quality control while meeting quick turn-around customer requirements. Synthego’s GMP-grade sgRNA encodes target sequences designed by industry and academic partners to support specific scientific research efforts.

With thousands of known genetic disorders impacting millions of people and no available treatments for them, it is critical for our industry to safely develop a new generation of accessible therapies. Offering GMP products for use in genome editing brings us one step closer to our mission of making agile, precision R&D accessible to therapeutic developers. We are proud to collaborate with industry and academic institutions as they bring innovative treatments from the lab to clinical trials.”

Paul Dabrowski, CEO and co-founder of Synthego

Rooted in engineering principles, Synthego’s multidisciplinary integration approach is at the forefront of synthetic biology innovation and provides partners in academia and industry with unprecedented access to high-quality genome engineering products from screening and target validation to clinical development, with applications across multiple disease areas.

Source:

Synthego Corporation

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Synthego Corporation. (2020, January 23). Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 23, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Synthego-adopts-good-manufacturing-practices-for-highest-quality-genome-engineering-for-clinical-applications.aspx.

  • MLA

    Synthego Corporation. "Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications". News-Medical. 23 January 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Synthego-adopts-good-manufacturing-practices-for-highest-quality-genome-engineering-for-clinical-applications.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Synthego Corporation. "Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Synthego-adopts-good-manufacturing-practices-for-highest-quality-genome-engineering-for-clinical-applications.aspx. (accessed January 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Synthego Corporation. 2020. Synthego adopts good manufacturing practices for highest-quality genome engineering for clinical applications. News-Medical, viewed 23 January 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200123/Synthego-adopts-good-manufacturing-practices-for-highest-quality-genome-engineering-for-clinical-applications.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

News-Medical speak to Sarah Locknar, Ph.D, about how optical filters are being used to improve microscopic analysis within the field of neuroscience.

Applying Optical Filters to Neuroscience

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »