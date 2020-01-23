Union Biometrica, Inc. to exhibit at the 9th strategic conference of zebrafish investigators (SCZI) in Taipei, Taiwan

The VAST BioImager system, automates the tedious step of positioning 2-7 dpf zebrafish larvae for imaging. The system gently loads each larva into a capillary, positions it laterally, and then rotates it in the field of view of the on-board camera for organ level imaging. Additionally the VAST can be mounted on a high resolution upright microscope for high content bright field or fluorescent imaging at the cellular level. An LP Sampler™ module can be added to the system to gently aspirate larvae from multi-well plates of many different formats such as 24-, 96-, 384-well and deliver them one at a time to VAST for imaging. This allows for increased throughput of high content assays and screens. For more detail and to see a video on VAST go to: http://www.unionbio.com/vast/

The conference will be held at the National Taiwan University. More information regarding the event can be found at: https://www.izfs.org/conferences/9th-sczi-pi-meeting.

Not attending the meeting? Email our technical team at [email protected] for a personalized discussion or to arrange a demonstration in your laboratory.

