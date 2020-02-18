Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only)

Important Note: the methods and solutions described in this press release are for research use only and not for use in clinical diagnostic procedures.

Bruker today announces the release of the B.I.QUANT-UR™ 1.1 module, the only analysis solution on the market that complies with DIN-ISO criteria for the identification and quantification of urine metabolites on Bruker’s nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) in-vitro diagnostic research (Avance™ IVDr) platforms.

The module automatically quantifies up to 150 endogenous and disease-related metabolites from urine, allowing users to obtain precise, sensitive and fully reproducible results, even below the limit of detection (LOD).

NMR produces highly reliable quantification values from a single experiment, which would traditionally require multiple tests with different sample preparations using techniques such as conventional gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) or ion exchange chromatography-mass spectrometry (IEC-MS).

B.I.QUANT-UR 1.1 combines the raw concentration of a compound with quality assessment parameters to obtain reliable quantification results and has demonstrated great potential in clinical and translational research.

Extract of B.I.QUANT-UR 1.1 e (extended version)

Extract of B.I.QUANT-UR 1.1 e (extended version). Image Credit: Bruker Biospin.

Related Stories

The new module introduces two additional parameters to provide confidence in quantification: signal correlation (ρ,%) to characterize the match between the lineshape metabolite signal and the calculated fit, with color-coded flags added for improved visualization; and concentration error (Δ,mmol/L), for the concentration equivalent of the difference between metabolite signal and the calculated fit.

A key challenge in quantifying metabolites in urine is the complexity of the sample, which contains thousands of compounds generating multiple NMR signals.

A unique feature of B.I.QUANT-UR includes DIN-ISO conformant wet spiking, to identify correct signals where there is a significant overlap.

This upgraded version of the successful B.I.QUANT-UR 1.0 module represents another iteration of a unique feature known as numerical spiking, where pure compound spectra of all 150 metabolites are automatically added to more than 20,000 urine spectra, and subjected to the quantification algorithm to determine the respective probabilistic LOD.

Here we have a fully validated research use only system including DIN-ISO spiking – with which B.I.QUANT-UR 1.1 is fully compatible. With this module, users can go substantially below the LOD to obtain meaningful results and use the two new parameters to judge if the result can be trusted, in order to achieve substantially more quantifications than before.”

Dr. Manfred Spraul, CTO of the Applied, Industrial and Clinical (AIC) Division at Bruker BioSpin

Source:

Bruker B.I.QUANT-UR 1.1

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging. (2020, February 18). Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only). News-Medical. Retrieved on February 18, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200218/Bruker-announces-NMR-module-for-metabolite-quantification-in-urine.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging. "Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only)". News-Medical. 18 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200218/Bruker-announces-NMR-module-for-metabolite-quantification-in-urine.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging. "Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only)". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200218/Bruker-announces-NMR-module-for-metabolite-quantification-in-urine.aspx. (accessed February 18, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging. 2020. Bruker announces fully validated NMR module for metabolite quantification in urine (research use only). News-Medical, viewed 18 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200218/Bruker-announces-NMR-module-for-metabolite-quantification-in-urine.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bruker highlights innovative NMR capabilities and products at ENC 2019
Bruker acquires cloud-based scientific software provider Arxspan
Improved TB Diagnostic Assay for Better Multiplexing from Bruker
Using NMR to Study Protein Structure, Dynamics and Mechanisms
Studying Root Canal Anatomy with Non-Destructive Imaging Tools
Bruker introduces new dynamic fat crystallization analysis method using TD-NMR spectroscopy
Personalizing Nutritional Medicine With the Power of NMR
Bruker announces innovative UHF magnet technology for high-resolution NMR in structural biology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging

See all content from Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging
You might also like... ×
Fighting for Change: Detecting Fraudulent Honey using NMR