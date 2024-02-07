Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has acquired Spectral Instruments Imaging LLC, a leader in preclinical in-vivo optical imaging systems. This acquisition fills a gap in the technology and product portfolio of the Bruker BioSpin Preclinical Imaging (PCI) division, broadening its range of preclinical solutions for disease research.

Established in 2009 in Tucson, Spectral Instruments Imaging (SII) is at the forefront of technology for co-registered bioluminescence (BLI), fluorescence (FLI), and X-ray preclinical imaging. SII systems are engineered with advanced optics, patented illumination, -90o C air-cooled high sensitivity cameras, absolute calibration for quantifiable imaging, excellent flexibility and ease of use.

The SII flagship system Lago X is designed for superior sensitivity and high-volume in-vivo imaging research. The SII high-efficiency AMI HTX system permits BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging with a benchtop system. SII Aura software provides a seamless workflow for enhanced productivity.

“Spectral Instruments Imaging systems perfectly complement the Bruker Preclinical offering,” said Keith Copeland, the CEO of SII. “Joining Bruker represents a significant milestone in our history, and we are looking forward to enabling our customers to benefit from different preclinical imaging modalities to understand biological disease processes even more comprehensively in vivo.”

Dr. Wulf-Ingo Jung, President of Bruker’s PCI division commented: “We are very pleased to welcome the talented SII team. Their advanced BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging systems complement our portfolio to better serve the diverse needs of our preclinical customers. We are committed to fostering strong collaborations with our customers for advanced preclinical in vivo disease research.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2023, SII generated revenues of over $10 million and was profitable.

Fast and highest sensitivity SII Lago X in vivo imaging with capacity for 10 animals simultaneously (Photo: Business Wire)