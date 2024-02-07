Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has acquired Spectral Instruments Imaging LLC, a leader in preclinical in-vivo optical imaging systems. This acquisition fills a gap in the technology and product portfolio of the Bruker BioSpin Preclinical Imaging (PCI) division, broadening its range of preclinical solutions for disease research.

Established in 2009 in Tucson, Spectral Instruments Imaging (SII) is at the forefront of technology for co-registered bioluminescence (BLI), fluorescence (FLI), and X-ray preclinical imaging. SII systems are engineered with advanced optics, patented illumination, -90C air-cooled high sensitivity cameras, absolute calibration for quantifiable imaging, excellent flexibility and ease of use.

The SII flagship system Lago X is designed for superior sensitivity and high-volume in-vivo imaging research. The SII high-efficiency AMI HTX system permits BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging with a benchtop system. SII Aura software provides a seamless workflow for enhanced productivity.

“Spectral Instruments Imaging systems perfectly complement the Bruker Preclinical offering,” said Keith Copeland, the CEO of SII. “Joining Bruker represents a significant milestone in our history, and we are looking forward to enabling our customers to benefit from different preclinical imaging modalities to understand biological disease processes even more comprehensively in vivo.”

Dr. Wulf-Ingo Jung, President of Bruker’s PCI division commented: “We are very pleased to welcome the talented SII team. Their advanced BLI, FLI and X-ray imaging systems complement our portfolio to better serve the diverse needs of our preclinical customers. We are committed to fostering strong collaborations with our customers for advanced preclinical in vivo disease research.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. In 2023, SII generated revenues of over $10 million and was profitable.

Fast and highest sensitivity SII Lago X in vivo imaging with capacity for 10 animals simultaneously (Photo: Business Wire)

Posted in: Business / Finance | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker. (2024, February 07). Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 07, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240207/Bruker-Acquires-Spectral-Instruments-Imaging-the-Performance-Leader-in-Preclinical-In-Vivo-Optical-Imaging-Systems.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bruker. "Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems". News-Medical. 07 February 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240207/Bruker-Acquires-Spectral-Instruments-Imaging-the-Performance-Leader-in-Preclinical-In-Vivo-Optical-Imaging-Systems.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker. "Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240207/Bruker-Acquires-Spectral-Instruments-Imaging-the-Performance-Leader-in-Preclinical-In-Vivo-Optical-Imaging-Systems.aspx. (accessed February 07, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bruker. 2024. Bruker Acquires Spectral Instruments Imaging, the Performance Leader in Preclinical In-Vivo Optical Imaging Systems. News-Medical, viewed 07 February 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240207/Bruker-Acquires-Spectral-Instruments-Imaging-the-Performance-Leader-in-Preclinical-In-Vivo-Optical-Imaging-Systems.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bruker’s NMR Food Screener laboratory granted accreditation
Virginia Tech purchases two Bruker fluorescence microscope solutions
New CTX™ X-ray fluorescence elemental analyzer introduced by Bruker at Analytica 2018
Bruker showcases new analytical systems and applied market solutions at Pittcon 2019
Bruker introduces new ALPHA II FTIR spectrometers for laboratories and classrooms
Wine-Profiling solution based on NMR introduced by Bruker
Live-cell imaging capabilities of the InVi SPIM microscope announced by Luxendo
Bruker is to be key International Phenome Centre Network corporate partner for NMR Technologies and SOPs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
NMR screening solution specifically for the analysis of honey launched by Bruker