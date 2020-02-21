A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors

The Lee Company

The Lee Company’s LPD Series variable volume dispense pumps are stepper motor driven, positive displacement pumps that are designed to meet the demands of modern-day applications: consistent long-term performance and reliability in a compact lightweight package. Their size, weight and maintenance free design allow for the pumps to be positioned where the fluidic requirements dictate, regardless of accessibility. The LPD Series pumps can be customized for a variety of performance characteristics, feedback options and port head materials. These pumps are generally used in medical and scientific applications, in markets such as in vitro diagnostics, human genomics, biotechnology and analytical chemistry.

A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors

Metrohm USA

At Metrohm, we pair Swiss quality instruments for titration, ion chromatography, spectroscopy and electrochemistry with the know-how and support you need to get results.

To celebrate this “pairing” we have a unique gift for you at booth #4232. Chicago in March is chilly, so we’re bringing something warm for your cold feet. Come see us to pick up a pair of Metrohm socks.

Not going to PITTCON? No problem. Be one of the first 200 people to request your very own pair by clicking the link below and we’ll be sure to send them to you!

A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors

Source:

Pittcon

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pittcon. (2020, February 21). A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 21, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200221/A-glance-at-Pittcon-2020-exhibitors.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pittcon. "A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors". News-Medical. 21 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200221/A-glance-at-Pittcon-2020-exhibitors.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pittcon. "A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200221/A-glance-at-Pittcon-2020-exhibitors.aspx. (accessed February 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Pittcon. 2020. A glance at Pittcon 2020 exhibitors. News-Medical, viewed 21 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200221/A-glance-at-Pittcon-2020-exhibitors.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Impress your boss with this course
Short course webinar: Analytical data treatment using the Excel Analysis ToolPak
Pittcon 2020 Wallace H. Coulter Lecture announced
Registration for Pittcon 2020 now open
Pittcon 2020 Plenary Lecture announced
The Science Behind the Beer and Brewing Industry
Pittcon 2020 Short Course Registration Now Open
Pittcon accepting applications for 2020 Pittsburgh Conference Memorial National College Grants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

More Content from Pittcon

See all content from Pittcon
You might also like... ×
Fear of missing out?