HORIBA Medical’s Yumizen G200 hemostasis device validated for use with UK NEQAS BC samples

HORIBA UK Ltd, Medical announces that a study has shown that UK National External Quality Assessment Scheme for Blood Coagulation (NEQAS BC) external quality assessment (EQA) lyophilized plasma samples can be tested on its Yumizen G200 hemostasis instrument. This confirms that the compact Yumizen G200 is accurate and suitable for NEQAS BC testing, therefore laboratories using this compact device can be externally quality assessed.

HORIBA Medical’s Yumizen G200 semi-automated hemostasis device

The study was undertaken and published by scientists from UK NEQAS for Blood Coagulation in a poster presentation at the latest European Congress on Thrombosis and Haemostasis held in Glasgow. Entitled “Evaluation of EQA material on Yumizen G200 coagulation analyser: UK NEQAS for Blood Coagulation study”, it tested for PT/INR, APTT, Fibrinogen, Thrombin Time and D-Dimer. For each of these blood coagulation parameters, five aliquots of each of three samples (low, normal and high) were tested. Results were compared with the test specific medians established by previous UK NEQAS BC EQA surveys.

For all the blood coagulation parameters tested, results obtained on the Yumizen G200 were comparable to the test-specific samples, attaining a range of coefficient of variation (CV%) 1.2 - 7.8. This demonstrated the suitability of UK NEQAS BC EQA lyophilized plasma samples for testing on the Yumizen G200.

The Yumizen G200 compact, semi-automated hemostasis instrument, used largely in hot labs and as a routine laboratory back-up blood coagulation analyzer in the UK, is part of HORIBA Medical’s Yumizen G hemostasis diagnostics range. All analyzers in this range are user friendly, efficient and secure. In combination with specifically developed and optimized ready-to-use reagents, Yumizen G provides a high quality and cost-effective range of blood coagulation solutions that will fit any laboratory size or requirement.

The Yumizen G200 is a two-channel analyzer which is designed for lower throughout needs and to enable small laboratories to perform coagulation screening, clotting factor assays and D-Dimer tests. Easy to operate, due to its innovative user interface and QC management with master calibration curve meaning no calibration is required, the Yumizen G200 delivers results in 120 seconds. It is also efficient as it is maintenance-free and uses three reference measuring methods - clotting, turbidimetric and chromogenic – giving users the choice of best technique for assessing the complex hemostasis process on a single system.

The UK National External Quality Assessment Scheme for Blood Coagulation Yumizen G200 evaluation study scientific poster can be viewed at: www.horiba.com/fileadmin/uploads/Medical-Diagnostics/ECTH_2019_Yumizen_G200_evalutation_poster_HORIBA_UK.pdf