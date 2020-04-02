Large area 3D optical metrology system, S wide

Sensofar Metrology is proud to announce the release of the next metrology tool for wide areas. The S wide is a high-performance non-contact 3D optical large area metrology system designed for micro-scale measurement, with advanced inspection and analysis capabilities.

The S wide is a dedicated solution designed to rapidly measure large sample areas up to 300 x 300 mm (11.8 x 11.8 in). It provides all the benefits of a digital microscope integrated into a high-resolution measuring instrument. Extremely easy-to-use with one button data acquisition.

The most significant features are:

  • One shot height measurement up to 40 mm without Z-scanning.
  • Sub-micron height repeatability over entire extended area.
  • Form deviation from 3D CAD models (providing the geometric difference and tolerance measurement).
  • Bi-telecentric lenses with very low field distortion providing accurate metrology.

The S wide is intended to the following solutions:

  • Advanced manufacturing
  • Archaeology & Paleontology
  • Consumer electronics
  • Medical devices
  • Molding Optics
  • Watch industry

The S wide is ideal for all lab environments, without limitations and as sensor in production areas.

Every S wide is manufactured to deliver accurate and traceable measurements. Systems are calibrated and traceable according to the ISO 25178 and VDI2634-2 standards.

The S wide comes with SensoSCAN which drives the system with a clear, intuitive and user-friendly interface and is coupled with new software SensoVIEW for a broad range of analysis tasks. Automated analysis modules have been created to make all QC procedures easier with SensoPRO.

