Effective porous plastic filters for respiratory devices

Porvair Sciences reports on increased demand for the 3D molded intake filters and vent diffusers it supplies to GCE Healthcare - manufacturer of the Zen-O lite™ Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

Zen-O lite™ is an ultra-lightweight portable oxygen concentrator from GCE Healthcare (www.gcehealthcare. com) that weighs just 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs). The device is designed for active people suffering from respiratory conditions such as COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) that require long term oxygen therapy. With its advanced breath detection technology, the Zen-O lite automatically responds to breathing rate and will adjust to a person’s specific needs to ensure that their lungs are receiving effective oxygen saturation.

Governments worldwide are calling upon engineering and healthcare companies to help patients infected by COVID-19 to increase output of respiratory assistance devices. In response to this call for humanitarian aid - Porvair Sciences has prioritized manufacturing capacity to enable us to respond quickly to GCE Healthcare's urgent request for quick turnaround on the critical Vyon® porous plastic filters we supply for their Zen-O lite™ device. The air intake filter we supply for the Zen-O lite™ device eliminates blockages and ensures that there is a flow of oxygen to the required specifications. Vyon® porous plastics provide an ideal material for gas filtration as their tortuous path ensures excellent depth filtration. As specialists in porous plastics we have the knowledge, experience and manufacturing capacity to quickly produce components in a variety of pore sizes and thickness enabling filtration of a large range of different particulate. Our materials are also effective at bacterial filtration and preventing microbial ingress". Alan Hughes, Porous Plastics Accounts Manager for Porvair Sciences

Proprietary to Porvair Sciences - Vyon® is a highly versatile porous plastic which can be modified give hydrophilic or hydrophobic properties, or enhanced to achieve specific chemical and biochemical separations. Vyon® can also be combined with other materials to create a composite product. These and other desirable properties have made Vyon® the material of choice of porous plastic for medical device / healthcare companies looking to produce drug filters, vents for catheters and medical fluid collection vessels with a competitive advantage. Vyon® is available in a range of shapes and sizes to suit your needs.