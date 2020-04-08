Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology

Leveraging the power of deep learning, Olympus cellSens imaging software for microscopy offers significantly improved segmentation analysis, such as label-free nucleus detection and cell counting, for more accurate data and efficient experiments.

Image analysis is a critical part of many life science applications. Analyses that rely on segmentation to extract targets, such as cells and organelles, from the rest of the image are commonplace. However, conventional thresholding methods that depend on brightness and color can miss critical information or may not be able to detect the targets at all. cellSens software’s deep-learning technology enables users to quickly train the system to automatically capture this information, improving the speed and accuracy of label-free object detection, quantitative analysis of fluorescent-labeled cells and segmentation based on morphological features.

Improve Experiment Efficiency with Label-Free Nuclei Detection

The fluorescent staining and UV excitation required for conventional nucleus detection is time-consuming and can damage the cells. However, cellSens software can identify and segment nuclei from simple transmission images so that fluorescent labeling is not required.  

Reducing Phototoxicity During Fluorescence Imaging to Support Accurate Data Acquisition

Related Stories

With cellSens software’s deep-learning technology, users can get accurate analysis data from low signal-to-noise ratio images. The technology produces outstanding accuracy while significantly reducing the amount of excitation light the cells are exposed to. This enables high-resolution segmentation while helping keep the cells healthy.

Save Time by Automating Cell Counting and Measuring

Deep-learning technology saves time by identifying and counting mitotic cells automatically. This technology is also useful for segmenting images of tissue specimens, such as kidney glomeruli, which is challenging when using conventional methods.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2020, April 08). Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 08, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200408/Next-Generation-Microscopy-Image-Analysis-with-Deep-Learning-Technology.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology". News-Medical. 08 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200408/Next-Generation-Microscopy-Image-Analysis-with-Deep-Learning-Technology.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200408/Next-Generation-Microscopy-Image-Analysis-with-Deep-Learning-Technology.aspx. (accessed April 08, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2020. Next-Generation Microscopy Image Analysis with Deep-Learning Technology. News-Medical, viewed 08 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200408/Next-Generation-Microscopy-Image-Analysis-with-Deep-Learning-Technology.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The Olympus scanR High-Content Screening Station Rapidly Acquires Quantitative Data from Cell-Based Assays
Olympus launches first Global Image of the Year Life Science Light Microscopy Award
Olympus SLIDEVIEW™ VS200 Solution with Reliable, Flexible, and High-Throughput Slide Scanning
Olympus launches next-generation X Line objectives for clinical, research applications
Olympus Launches Innovative Incubation Monitoring System with Cell Count and Confluency Analysis to Improve the Regenerative Medicine Workflow
X Line Objective Lenses Break Optical Barriers with Simultaneously Improved Image Flatness, Chromatic Aberration Correction and Numerical Aperture
Assisted reproductive technology solution from Olympus increases the efficiency of ICSI
Olympus and Ultivue Announce Comarketing Agreement for Leading-Edge Fluorescent Multiplexing Solution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

More Content from Olympus Life Science Solutions

See all content from Olympus Life Science Solutions
You might also like... ×
Olympus Europe and Cytosurge join hands to accelerate drug development, single cell research