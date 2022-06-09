Olympus Provi™ CM20 wins highest honor in world-renowned design competition

Evident, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation, is proud to announce that its Olympus Provi™ CM20 incubation monitoring system is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious "Best of the Best" award in the Product Design category of the Red Dot Design Award. This Award is bestowed on a product that the Red Dot Jury deems as groundbreaking and is the highest honor given in this world-renowned design competition.

Pioneering design of the CM20 incubation monitoring system

The CM20 incubation monitoring system automatically measures the number and density of cells in a cell culture and enables users to monitor cells remotely while the culture vessel is in an incubator that maintains an endogenous-like environment. Cell culture operations, which were traditionally dependent on the user's experience, technology and skill have been streamlined through the CM20 system's monitoring and quantification features, helping improve researhcer's work efficiency and experiment consistency.

To learn more about the Olympus Provi CM20 incubation monitoring system, visit: www.olympus-lifescience.com/cell_culture_solution/cm20/.

Evident Corporation

