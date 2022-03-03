Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland

Last week, Olympus joined the University of Maryland (UMD) in celebrating the grand opening of its new Olympus Discovery Center. The event included a bioengineering seminar presented by Dr. Andrew Tsourkas of the Tsourkas Lab at the University of Pennsylvania and a tour of the new facility.

Olympus Discovery Center Inaugurated at the University of MarylandImage Credit: Thai Q. Nguyen, University of Maryland

Instrumental tools for bioscience and biotech innovators

The inauguration of the Olympus Discovery Center at UMD equips its bioengineering scientists with crucial imaging tools to expand and progress their research. Providing a suite of powerful, high-performance microscopy systems, the new facility enables observation deep into living tissue to encourage ground-breaking study of cellular and subcellular events.

Housed in A. James Clark Hall, the new Olympus Discovery Center is located in a hub of engineering innovation and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Under the same roof, students exploring novel approaches and strategies in a range of bioscience and biotechnology research areas can share and benefit from the center’s imaging resources.

Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland

Image Credit: Thai Q. Nguyen, University of Maryland

Supporting breakthroughs in bioengineering research

To enable the observation of cell cultures and living tissues down to the subcellular level, equipment at this Olympus Discovery Center includes a FLUOVIEW™ FV3000RS laser scanning confocal system, a FVMPE-RS™ multiphoton system, an IX83 IXplore™ live cell system, as well as a CKX53 cell culture microscope and SZ/SZX series stereo microscopes.

The cutting-edge equipment made available through the Olympus Discovery Center at the University of Maryland will provide our world-class researchers with additional tools to advance knowledge in critical areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, cell biology and tissue engineering. I look forward to the future discoveries this partnership will help unlock.”

Gregory Ball, Vice President, Research University of Maryland

Related Stories

“Inaugurating an Olympus Discovery Center at UMD fits with our continued efforts to provide bioscience innovators the resources they need to further their scientific aims,” says Lee Wagstaff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Olympus Scientific Solutions Americas. “We are proud that Olympus microscopy technologies will assist UMD scientists in making discoveries that will shape the way we treat injuries and diseases.”

Olympus Discovery Centers provide researchers the ability to acquire and analyze vital imaging data using advanced microscopy tools. They also serve as a nexus for histology training, information and technique development, as well as a center for learning sample preparation, imaging and image processing. Olympus works closely with its academic partners to develop new products to meet the changing needs of researchers.

Source:

Olympus Life Science Solutions

Posted in: Cell Biology | Microbiology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. (2022, March 03). Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 04, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220303/Olympus-Discovery-Center-inaugurated-at-the-University-of-Maryland.aspx.

  • MLA

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland". News-Medical. 04 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220303/Olympus-Discovery-Center-inaugurated-at-the-University-of-Maryland.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. "Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220303/Olympus-Discovery-Center-inaugurated-at-the-University-of-Maryland.aspx. (accessed March 04, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Olympus Life Science Solutions. 2022. Olympus Discovery Center inaugurated at the University of Maryland. News-Medical, viewed 04 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220303/Olympus-Discovery-Center-inaugurated-at-the-University-of-Maryland.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Olympus and Cytosurge collaborate to deliver a complete single-cell and CRISPR genetic manipulation solution in the Americas
Olympus scanR high-content screening station v. 3.3 adds improved deep-learning capabilities for fast, efficient image analysis
The art of science: Olympus launches second global image of the year award
Olympus DP23M Monochrome Microscope Camera Simplifies Standard Fluorescence Imaging and Expression Checks
Olympus announces global image of the year award winners
Olympus Wins a 2021 Edison Award for Automated Cell Culture System
Olympus announces first results of its AI-based pathology diagnostic tool for gastric cancer
The art of science: Olympus launches third global image of the year contest

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Olympus Announces First Organoid Conference to Support Stem Cell Research