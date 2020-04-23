Anti-SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 antibody: In stock and new formats

In mid-March, we announced the availability of an anti-coronavirus antibody shown to recognize SARS-CoV-2 (also referred to as 2019-nCoV or COVID-19). The anti-SARS clone, CR3022, was first described in 2006, and in early 2020, researchers showed the clone has high affinity for the then-termed 2019-nCoV. Scientists worldwide are now exploring this antibody as a candidate for mono- as well as combination-therapy development.

The CR3022 antibody is available in our catalog in a wide variety of engineered formats, designed to open up new experimental possibilities for in vitro and in vivo use. We’re excited to announce that the human IgG1 and rabbit IgG formats have now been recombinantly manufactured and are in stock for immediate shipment. (Update April 14: the human IgM format is now in stock as well.)

In addition, we’ve added several unique formats to our catalog, including human IgA and different subtypes of human IgG, as well as human and mouse Fab and Fab2 formats with His-tags. These formats are currently in production; they can be ordered now and will be ready for shipment in several weeks.

We’re excited to make these new formats available, as recent research from Amanat and colleagues has shown that IgG3 responses to COVID-19 were much stronger than IgG1 responses, which sets the immune response to COVID-19 apart from responses seen from infections such as influenza. In fact, not all subjects even developed an IgG1 response. No IgG4 responses were seen, and the tools to assess IgG2 responses were not available for this study. Moreover, a strong IgM and IgA response was seen. The authors note that the “level of reactivity and antibody isotypes matched expected patterns based on time since symptom onset very well.”

Available anti-COVID-19 antibody formats in our reagent catalog now include: