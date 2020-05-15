CELLINK announces partnership with AstraZeneca to provide advanced 3D-bioprinted liver organoids

CELLINK, focused on the development and commercialization of innovative bioprinting technologies and bioinks, announced today that the company will collaborate with AstraZeneca to provide advanced 3D-bioprinted liver organoids for drug discovery purposes in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.

In tissue engineering, the need for assembly of three-dimensional (3D) tissues is important. 3D-bioprinting has emerged as a useful technology to recapitulate the microenvironment of native tissue, allowing for precise printing of multiple cells into a pre-defined position.

CELLINK has an R&D lab in AstraZeneca’s BioVentureHub in Gothenburg, Sweden. The new collaboration will leverage CELLINK’s innovative and patent-pending bioink, Extra Cellular Matrix and Laminin based bioinks, which enables human cells to grow and function as they would in the human body.

