CELLINK starts reselling a real-time qPCR instrument

CELLINK has started reselling a qPCR instrument. The instrument uses a laboratory technique of molecular biology based on the polymerase chain reaction. It monitors the amplification of a targeted DNA molecule during the PCR (i.e., in real time).

qPCR is a proven and stable technology with numerous applications. It is commonly used for both diagnostic and basic research. Uses of the technique in the industry include the quantification of microbial load in foods, the detection of GMOs (genetically modified organisms) and the quantification and genotyping of human viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2. The unit includes dual channels and is open source, allowing users to use any kit to run their samples. It is designed as a high-quality, low-throughput qPCR cycler. The instrument is easy to use and runs a sample in 20-40 minutes. CELLINK wants to help provide scientists with the tools they need to make a difference and therefore offers this instrument at a low-cost point to help advance research related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CELLINK

