CELLINK granted U.S. patent for unique cellulose-based bioink technology

CELLINK has been granted a patent for a unique cellulose-based bioink technology enabling bioprinting of multiple cell types for cell culturing, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications. The patent protection applies to the U.S. market. The company also conducts the process of expanding patent protection in additional countries.

The patent protection (US Patent No. 10,675,379) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office shows uniqueness and height of innovation. This technology is used in CELLINK’s first bioink, CELLINK® bioink, which has expanded into the CELLINK Universal Bioink Series (CELLINK® RGD, CELLINK® Fibrin, CELLINK® Skin, CELLINK® Bone and CELLINK® Laminink), designed to optimize bioprinting of human tissues.

For research involving bioprinting cells such as fibroblasts, stem cells, retinal cells, chondrocytes, osteoblasts, lung cancer cells and liver cancer cells, the easy to use and biocompatible CELLINK bioink promises reliable and precise control during the bioprinting process. Which is good news for scientists bioprinting skin, multicellular, cartilage, bone and cancer tissue models for drug screening applications and regenerative medicine research.

We are immensely excited to have this granted patent for our revolutionary bioink technology and first universal bioink platform. Our user’s needs are unique, and so are our bioinks to address the ever-growing demand for bioink technologies that can provide a biomimetic environment and better control the bioprinting process for creating accurate and predictive tissue models. Our team at CELLINK is excited and thrilled to see the great innovations that continue to flourish from hundreds of labs around the world using the CELLINK bioink series.” Dr. Héctor Martínez, CTO

The granted patent strengthens the company's protection for intellectual properties and complements a full portfolio of bioprinting solutions being developed at CELLINK.