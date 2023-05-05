CELLINK Unveils Third Generation LUMEN X – The New Standard for DLP Bioprinting

CELLINK, a global leader in bioprinting, today announced the release of the third generation of their LUMEN X™ product – the new standard for benchtop DLP bioprinting. This cutting-edge product boasts a significant improvement in printer resolution, and developments in advanced features including the ability to develop multi-stiffness constructs, microfluidic systems, and a design that caters to cell printing.

Image Credit: CELLINK

The LUMEN X Gen 3 is designed to meet the needs of researchers and scientists who require high-resolution bioprinting capabilities. The product’s increased resolution in the X, Y and Z-dimensions, allows for precise and accurate printing of detailed biomimetic structures the printing of highly detailed structures with precision and accuracy. Complimented with an updated Photoink™ portfolio, reformulated for optimal printing on CELLINK light-based systems. The LUMEN X provides users the ideal starting point for the DLP bioprinting journey. With industrial grade components, and exceptional control on temperature, the third generation ensures consistent printing of a wide range of materials.

Cecilia Edebo, CEO of CELLINK stated, “The LUMEN X Gen 3 represents a significant advancement in our DLP bioprinting offering. Our team has been working tirelessly to create a product that meets the needs of our customers, and we are excited to bring this groundbreaking technology to the market. With the third generation, we are filling an important gap in the market for entering the DLP bioprinting world, and we are proud to be defining the landscape on both extrusion- and light-based products.”

The LUMEN X is available for purchase immediately. For more information, visit CELLINK’s website.