CELLINK collaborates with Lonza to advance complete 3D cell culture workflows

CELLINK has collaborated with Lonza to offer a comprehensive 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting solution designed to advance complete 3D cell culture workflows.

The solution combines CELLINK’s 3D bioprinting instruments and bioinks with Lonza’s primary cells and culture media, to meet the needs of cell biologists for enhanced bioprinting of complex 3D human tissue constructs.

Under the agreement, CELLINK will provide this complete solution through its global sales channels, supported by Lonza’s well-established logistics processes.

Everything we do at CELLINK, from live cell imaging to our innovative bioprinting systems and bioinks, is meant to support our customers with the products and services needed for them to more effectively and efficiently research solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time. Challenges such as cancer therapeutics, regenerative medicine and the testing and development of drugs, to name a few. When it came time to expand our portfolio into complete 3D cell culture workflows, we knew it was critical that we brought the right partner onboard. We’re confident that Lonza is that partner.” Ginger Lohman, Biodispensing Product Manager, CELLINK

Cell biology laboratories are constantly seeking innovative new technologies to enhance their experimental workflows and help deliver on their promise to drive the next research breakthrough. Our broad panel of human-derived primary cells is specifically engineered to enable researchers to develop biological in vitro model systems that more closely reflect disease biology. This new collaboration with CELLINK will enable our customers to build physiologically-relevant 3D models to accelerate target identification/validation, investigation of mechanisms of action and safety testing in drug discovery.” Katrin Hoeck, Head of Marketing for Cell Analysis and Testing Solutions, Lonza

Gothenburg, 10 June 2020 – CELLINK and Lonza have partnered to offer a comprehensive 3-dimensional (3D) bioprinting solution designed to optimize and increase access to complete 3D cell culture workflows. The solution integrates CELLINK’s 3D bioprinting instruments and bioinks with Lonza’s broad selection of human-derived primary cells and supporting culture media. Cell biologists can now rely on this high-performing product portfolio to successfully execute even the most demanding 3D bioprinting work and boost their scientific research.

Cell biology laboratories on a global scale are increasingly adopting 3D over 2-dimensional (2D) cell culture approaches because 3D cell culturing more closely resembles the cells’ in vivo environment and offers a more accurate and reliable means of predicting and analyzing cell behavior. However, as researchers look to create increasingly complex 3D constructs, finding solutions to structural and material engineering challenges is becoming progressively more important. 3D bioprinting has emerged as a powerful technology for engineering complex 3D tissues for in vitro drug discovery research.

CELLINK provides a wide range of user-friendly and flexible 3D bioprinting systems that are designed to offer improved levels of sterility, precision and versatility. Furthermore, the company’s Bioink is the world’s first universal bioink designed to print complex 3D human tissue constructs with any 3D bioprinting system. Offering superior biocompatibility, cell viability, printability and consistency, this biomaterial can be modified with peptides and growth factors to develop a series of customized bioink formulations to meet varying application needs.

Robust, viable cells are an essential component of any successful 3D bioprinting and cell culture application. Lonza offers an extensive array of high-quality human-derived primary cells and culture media specifically developed to improve experimental reliability and validity. All cells are ethically sourced and authenticated by thorough quality control testing, while the media are optimized for each cell type to support optimal, consistent growth and maintain the tissue-specific characteristics.