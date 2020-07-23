Analytik Jena Web Weeks – Analytik Jena launches new web seminar series for biomolecular applications, lab automation, and liquid handling

Analytik Jena is launching its brand new, English-language web seminar series “Analytik Jena Web Weeks” starting July 29, 2020. Until the end of the year, application specialists and product experts from Analytik Jena will present methods, technology solutions, and tips and tricks to make everyday laboratory work more efficient. Topics range from nucleic acid extraction, PCR, qPCR to liquid handling and laboratory automation.

With the Analytik Jena Web Weeks, Analytik Jena addresses the increasing demand for online information about its products and solutions. The request for online education has risen sharply, especially in the wake of the cancellation of many industry events. The web seminars will give participants the opportunity to ask questions directly and interact with Analytik Jena experts. All web seminars are free of charge and will be available both live and later on-demand.

Users can look forward to the following topics:

July 29, 2020

From sample to result – be prepared for all eventualities

Planning an experiment in molecular biology is the first step to get reliable results. This web seminar helps you to define the individual work steps and to choose the optimal method for your individual samples.

August 19, 2020

Find the right way to prep

Sample preparation in molecular biology. Find out which different methods are known and get more detailed explanations in the area of homogenization.

September 2, 2020

Extraction technologies – get an impression

The world of extraction. Learn about historical and current extraction technologies. What are the latest developments? Get an impression on how to extract nucleic acids from difficult starting materials.

September 9, 2020

#HowToFeliX – improve your extraction workflow

Get to know the optimized solution for fully automated nucleic acid extraction for high sample throughput on our CyBio FeliX. How do I automate extraction kits? What are the challenges in choosing appropriate technologies and accessories? Find out in this web seminar.

September 16, 2020

Nucleic acid extraction – efficient methods for low, medium and high sample volumes

Extraction of nucleic acids: Manual or automated? For low sample volume or high throughput? Find out the differences in extraction platforms, get an idea when to use which platform, and have a look at diverse example applications.

September 23, 2020

Talk to FeliX – overview of the CyBio Composer software

Learn how our devices communicate with our control software CyBio Composer.

September 30, 2020

PCR & qPCR – an overview of the principles and applications

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the gold standard in molecular biology. This web seminar demonstrates the historical development up to the latest trends of classical PCR and realtime PCR. You will learn about different applications, limitations, and when to use which technology.

October 7, 2020

#HowToFeliX – a versatile liquid handling system

Discover the most versatile CyBio FeliX liquid handling platform and how it can be configured to fit all kinds of applications - from nucleic acid extraction to PCR workflows. In addition, practical case studies will illustrate the incredible flexibility of the device.

October 14, 2020

Become an expert in qPCR – possible challenges

How to become an expert? This web seminar explains the basics of realtime PCR and demonstrates the big influence of for example plastics or color compensation.

October 22, 2020

Talk to FeliX – create your own method

Learn to create your own application on your CyBio FeliX with a few simple steps.

November 4, 2020

MALDI-TOF sample prep – scale up to 1 million samples a week

Accelerate your research with Analytik Jena's MALDI-TOF MS automation solutions. Thanks to the modular design of the individual components you can freely configure the degree of automation. How do I automate my MALDI-TOF application? What are the challenges in choosing appropriate technologies and accessories? This web seminar will present the solutions.

November 11, 2020

Food authenticity – the exact analysis is crucial

Food authenticity is receiving increasing attention. Learn about the different analysis methods and discover the high potential in molecular biological approaches.

November 18, 2020

Simplify routine liquid handling tasks with application studio by Analytik Jena

Get to know our Application Studio software and simplify your routine liquid handling methods for a more efficient workflow.

November 25, 2020

Optimized workflow – flexible and reliable quantification of Hepatitis C and B viruses

From sample to result – from minimal sample volume to high throughput. This web seminar demonstrates an optimized workflow for the detection of Hepatitis.

Dezember 2, 2020

Workflow automation – find a solution

Optimize your workflow. Learn about critical aspects of workflow automation via a success story of one of our customers.

More information and registration at www.analytik-jena.com/webweeks .