You're invited to join BGI/MGI's COVID-19 webinar series!

Join Erik Bogaard, Founding Partner of Task Force Lab (TFL), as he explains how the BGI/MGI COVID-19 Clinical Lab Partnership Program has accelerated population-level testing to help fight the on-going pandemic.

He will discuss how his organization leverages high-accuracy technology available in local warehouses to offer 24- to 48-hour turnaround times so their customers can get back to normal activity safely.

From this webinar, you will learn:

Nuts and bolts as well as immediate and long-term program benefits

TFL’s full service, on-site COVID-19 testing solution in different sectors

A case study in athletes/staff testing for 2020 AVP Champions Cup Series

