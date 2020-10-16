Introducing the OpenStand Motorized Optical Stand

A new motorized stand combined with Prior Scientific's portfolio of automation and optical components offers a new way to develop custom optical platforms.

The OpenStand is a unique modular platform that allows for easy customization. It is a fully configurable and motorized optical stand, when combined with a range of readily available optics, light sources, and accessories, creates a complete customizable optical microscope. It is ideal for optogenetics, physiology, electrophysiology, neuroscience, industrial, and general imaging applications. The OpenStand modular approach allows maximum interchangeability and flexibility enabling users to image a wide range of samples for virtually any life science and industrial application with the largest imaging space available.

The OpenStand Motorized Optical Stand

The OpenStand offers a custom working development platform that can be set up quickly as a cost-effective system offering a fast-track to a prototype instrument. The ability to select only the components you need for your specific application results in significant savings to the final instrument while providing the flexibility to expand and add additional components in the future if requirements change. While you are proving your application, Prior can then be working with you on a totally customized system, using the same drivers and commands, with your unique requirements in mind. Prior gets you to your own automated optical system faster and more cost-effectively.

Thomas Freda, CEO of Prior Scientific, said: "The most significant advantage of OpenStand is that we can get a working instrument to our customers fast. They can start developing their application straight away, reducing their development costs and time to market significantly."

About Prior Scientific

Prior Scientific is a leading manufacturer of microscope automation equipment including high precision motorized microscope stages, automated slide and well plate loaders, LED and metal halide fluorescence illuminators, Piezo Z stages, motorized filter wheels, high speed shutters, custom and OEM electromechanical and optical systems. Prior Scientific works closely with a number of scientific equipment manufacturers to develop new and innovative products for researchers across a broad range of applications.