ACROBiosystems makes donations to BEI Resources, accelerating the process of attacking SARS-CoV-2 variants globally

Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants are emerging and circulating globally; the battle against COVID-19 pandemic is still challenging. Recently, ACROBiosystems donated SARS-CoV-2 mutant proteins to BEI Resources, a NIAID funded bioresource program, joining in the collective effort in attacking SARS-CoV-2 variants globally.

The donation will facilitate the development of serologic tests, therapeutic antibodies, and vaccines. The availability of ACROBiosystems panel of mutants with high purity and bioactivity paves the way for scientists to systematically examine the implication of mutants in antibody testing and drug design.

"We bear in mind our mission to accelerate the speed of biomedical research and development. Responding to mutations, ACROBiosystems has launched more than 70 mutants products in a short time.” Mike Chen, President & CEO of ACROBiosystems, said, "BEI Resources is a valuable platform for pharmaceutical R&D scientists. We believe that BEI Resources will effectively distribute our donated products to scientists, further accelerating the process of attacking COVID-19 pandemic globally.”

ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems is a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins and other critical reagents to support the development of target therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics. The team has established long-term collaboration with top pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as well-known academic institutes.

To fight against COVID-19, ACROBiosystems has developed high-quality super stable trimeric S protein, S RBD, S1, S2, and N proteins, paired antibodies with outstanding sensitivity verified by inactivated virus samples and featured products are suitable for IgG/M antibody titer detection, neutralizing antibody titer detection and antigen titer detection to accelerate the vaccine development.

BEI Resources

BEI Resources was established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to provide reagents, tools and information for studying Category A, B, and C priority pathogens, emerging infectious disease agents, non-pathogenic microbes and other microbiological materials of relevance to the research community. BEI Resources acquires, authenticates and produces reagents that scientists need to carry out basic research and develop improved diagnostic tests, vaccines, and therapies. By centralizing these functions within BEI Resources, access to and use of these materials in the scientific community is monitored and quality control of the reagents is assured.