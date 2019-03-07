AvantGen and ACROBiosystems sign vendor agreement

AvantGen Inc. (San Diego, CA), a world-leading CRO for human and rabbit antibody discovery and optimization, and ACROBiosystems Inc. (Newark, DE), a global biotech company specializing in recombinant protein technology jointly announced the signing of a preferred vendor agreement between the parties. Under the terms of the agreement, AvantGen will enjoy special rate for all ACROBiosystems’ recombinant protein products, including those from its flagship biotinylated protein collection. In addition, ACROBiosystems will also endeavor to develop custom protein products and relevant solutions for AvantGen.

The principle goal for ACROBiosystems is to better serve the pharmaceutical research community, in particular those involved in therapeutic antibody development. This agreement offers a terrific opportunity for us to work with one of the most innovative antibody discovery CROs. We hope that the variety of platform technologies carried by AvantGen can test the quality, and demonstrate the benefits of ACRO’s protein reagents.” Mike Chen, the CEO of ACROBiosystems